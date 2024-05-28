Cpt. Parker Normand (center), Headquarter and Headquarters Detachment commander, 941st Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard leads Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings (left), outgoing detachment sergeant, and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest (right), incoming detachment sergeant, to their seats at the front of the unit’s formation after passing the guidon during the change of responsibility ceremony June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Charest assumed responsibility for the detachment from Jennings.



The detachment recently returned from a 13-month deployment as part of the Southwest Border Mission which provided support to the United States Customs and Border Patrol along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8444299 VIRIN: 240601-A-AH488-5043 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.9 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.