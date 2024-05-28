Cpt. Parker Normand, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD) commander, 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. 1st Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant, HHD, 941st MP Battalion, NHARNG during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest assumed responsibility from Jennings.
“You answered the call at every juncture, even if it came with the sacrifice of personal time,” said Normand. “You have not only been a mentor to me, but I am proud to call you my battle-buddy.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
