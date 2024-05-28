Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 7]

    Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Parker Normand, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD) commander, 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. 1st Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant, HHD, 941st MP Battalion, NHARNG during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest assumed responsibility from Jennings.

    “You answered the call at every juncture, even if it came with the sacrifice of personal time,” said Normand. “You have not only been a mentor to me, but I am proud to call you my battle-buddy.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8444297
    VIRIN: 240601-A-AH488-2295
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    New Hampshire
    Meritorious Service Medal (MSM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT