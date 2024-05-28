Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 7]

    Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    (From left to right) Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant, Headquarter and Headquarters Detachment commander, 941st Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, Cpt. Parker Normand, detachment commander, and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest, incoming detachment sergeant, march to their seats at the front of the unit’s formation after passing the guidon during the change of responsibility ceremony June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Charest assumed responsibility for the detachment from Jennings.

    The detachment recently returned from a 13-month deployment as part of the Southwest Border Mission which provided support to the United States Customs and Border Patrol along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

