Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest, incoming detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses a formation of Soldiers during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Charest assumed responsibility from Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings.



“I will make it my objective to ensure that all noncommissioned officers are set up for success through professional development and that every individual feels a sense of belonging in this organization,” said Charest. “We will focus heavily on training to prepare for whichever mission is next for us.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

