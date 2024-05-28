Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 7]

    Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), passes the unit guidon to Cpt. Parker Normand, HHD, 941st MP Battalion, NHARNG, during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest assumed responsibility from Jennings.

    Jennings’ next assignment will be the operations noncommissioned officer for the 237th MP Company, NHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8444290
    VIRIN: 240601-A-AH488-9018
    Resolution: 4936x3291
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Military Police
    HHD
    New Hampshire
    NHARNG
    941st Military Police Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT