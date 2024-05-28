Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), passes the unit guidon to Cpt. Parker Normand, HHD, 941st MP Battalion, NHARNG, during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest assumed responsibility from Jennings.



Jennings’ next assignment will be the operations noncommissioned officer for the 237th MP Company, NHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8444290 VIRIN: 240601-A-AH488-9018 Resolution: 4936x3291 Size: 7.64 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.