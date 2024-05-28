Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9]

    Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Fisher House Foundation volunteers, David Grant USAF Medical Center staff and veterans gather during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. With a mission deeply rooted in compassion and solidarity, the Fisher House Foundation continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those who sacrifice so much for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:02
    Photo ID: 8443564
    VIRIN: 240530-F-FM924-1151
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis&rsquo; Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families

    Travis Air Force Base
    Fisher House
    AMC
    30th Anniversary
    TrustTravis

