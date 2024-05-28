Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 1 of 9]

    Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Fisher House Foundation staff and volunteers pose for a group photo during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. The Fisher House Foundation provides free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families whose loved ones are receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:02
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
