Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families

Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024.

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – When some are presented with unprecedented challenges, one institution stands as a steadfast beacon of support for military families: the Fisher House.



Founded by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher 30 years ago, the Fisher House Foundation provides free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families whose loved ones are receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. This allows family members to stay close to their family during medical crises without the burden of financial strain.



“Zachary Fisher wanted families to feel comfortable, like they were staying in a home away from home,” said Ivana Jordovic, Travis Fisher House manager. “We have active duty, retirees, veterans and their families who stay here, and we make sure to accommodate those families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”



Travis Fisher House I, which was renovated in 2021, was originally built in 1994, and is one of two Fisher Houses at Travis AFB. Fisher House II was built in 2014, and together, both facilities have 23 rooms total.



“The hospital can reach out to us for those families who need a reservation,” said Jordovic. “Patients and their families can also reach out to stay, and someone will always be available to answer their calls and get them settled.”



The Fisher Houses provide not just lodging, but also celebrations for holidays, medical milestones and end of treatment. They also help organize meals for families with donations from various organizations and the help of volunteers from around the base.



“My experience is that I have had the opportunity to witness the burden lifted off these families’ shoulders as they leave,” said Steve Wymer, Travis Fisher House assistant manager. “These are really important guests because there is definitely a reason they are coming here, and we have the opportunity to be a solid resource for these families.”



With a mission deeply rooted in compassion and solidarity, the Fisher House Foundation continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those who sacrifice so much for their country. Through its network of Fisher Houses, the organization continues to uplift and empower military families facing medical crises with dignity and grace.