U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, third from the right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Fisher House Foundation staff, community leaders and volunteers gather during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. With a mission deeply rooted in compassion and solidarity, the Fisher House Foundation continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those who sacrifice so much for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 19:02
|Photo ID:
|8443560
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-FM924-1087
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT