U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Fisher House Foundation staff and community leaders gather during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. The Fisher House Foundation provides free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families whose loved ones are receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8443559 VIRIN: 240530-F-FM924-1082 Resolution: 5193x3462 Size: 2.06 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.