U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Ivana Jordovic, Travis Fisher House manager, pose for a photo during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. With a mission deeply rooted in compassion and solidarity, the Fisher House Foundation continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those who sacrifice so much for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 19:02
|Photo ID:
|8443557
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-FM924-1043
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis' Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT