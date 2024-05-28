David Grant USAF Medical Center staff tour the Travis Fisher House I during the 30th Anniversary of the Travis Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2024. The Fisher House Foundation provides free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families whose loved ones are receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8443563 VIRIN: 240530-F-FM924-1119 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.34 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis’ Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support for military families [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.