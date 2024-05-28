A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA carries his gear across the desert training area to the designated campsite on May 15, 2024. During training, SERE students are equipped with all the necessary skills and knowledge they may need in order to survive any given situation or environment so that they may return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:42 Photo ID: 8442874 VIRIN: 240515-F-YL237-7769 Resolution: 3299x3604 Size: 1019.31 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.