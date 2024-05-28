A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA secures his shelter during an exercise on May 15, 2024. Having the ability to successfully build a shelter in an austere environment can be crucial for the survival of at-risk personnel so that they may return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:42
|Photo ID:
|8442877
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-YL237-7171
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT