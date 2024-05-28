Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 4 of 9]

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA secures his shelter during an exercise on May 15, 2024. Having the ability to successfully build a shelter in an austere environment can be crucial for the survival of at-risk personnel so that they may return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

