SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

A U.S. Air Force Airman training to be survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) specialist assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA hangs up meat to dry on May 16, 2024. During training, SERE students are equipped with all the necessary skills and knowledge they may need in order to survive any given situation or environment so that they may return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

