SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) specialist with the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA demonstrates how to use natural elements in the desert training area to students for their survival benefit on May 15, 2024. SERE specialists instill in students the necessary skills and knowledge they need to endure adverse environments so that they may return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

