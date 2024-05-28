A U.S. Air Force Airman training to be survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) specialist assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA uses his knife to cut raw meat for drying on May 16, 2024. SERE specialists must be prepared to provide sustenance for themselves in various environments so that they may teach at-risk personnel how to do the same and be able to return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:42 Photo ID: 8442882 VIRIN: 240516-F-YL237-4609 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 1.66 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.