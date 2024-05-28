A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA takes notes during a lesson in the desert training area on May 15, 2024. SERE specialists must be affluent in survival methods within various environments in order to be able to teach at-risk personnel how to survive and return with honor in the event of any incident.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:42
|Photo ID:
|8442876
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-YL237-2543
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
