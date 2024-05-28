Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 3 of 9]

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA takes notes during a lesson in the desert training area on May 15, 2024. SERE specialists must be affluent in survival methods within various environments in order to be able to teach at-risk personnel how to survive and return with honor in the event of any incident.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:42
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Desert
    SERE
    Fairchild AFB

