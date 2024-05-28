SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, rescue, and escape (SERE) student assigned to the 66th Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA takes notes during a lesson in the desert training area on May 15, 2024. SERE specialists must be affluent in survival methods within various environments in order to be able to teach at-risk personnel how to survive and return with honor in the event of any incident.

