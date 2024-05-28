Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9]

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Massey, Chaplain for the 336th Training Support Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA visits survival, evasion, rescue, and escape students at the desert training area on May 16, 2024. Capt. Massey was able to provide the students with words of encouragement during their four day long exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8442888
    VIRIN: 240516-F-YL237-9299
    Resolution: 3400x4540
    Size: 658.3 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment
    SERE Specialist Students Train in Desert Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Desert
    SERE
    Fairchild AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT