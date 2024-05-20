ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) Retired military guests salute
after laying a wreath down in front of the war memorial in the Meuse-Argonne American
Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, during a wreath laying ceremony in
commemoration of Memorial Day, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-
Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American
Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and
allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.
Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S.
European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of
responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs
maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8433724
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-JM579-1290
|Resolution:
|5008x3339
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|ROMAGNE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT