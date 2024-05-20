Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) The firing detail fires a 21-gun

salute during the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon,

France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and

EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission

cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the

ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEURNAVAF

operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S.

Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently

assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint

and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph

Macklin)

