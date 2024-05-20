Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France [Image 6 of 7]

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

    ROMAGNE, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Macklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) The firing detail fires a 21-gun
    salute during the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon,
    France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and
    EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission
    cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the
    ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEURNAVAF
    operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S.
    Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently
    assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint
    and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph
    Macklin)

    TAGS

    France
    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army
    US Navy
    WW1

