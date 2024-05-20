ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) The firing detail fires a 21-gun
salute during the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon,
France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and
EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission
cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the
ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEURNAVAF
operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S.
Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently
assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint
and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph
Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8433725
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-JM579-1339
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|ROMAGNE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS
