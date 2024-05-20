Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Luslaida Barbosa

conducts the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band during the Meuse-Argonne American

Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, May 26, 2024.

Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled

throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the

lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the

service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S.

naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command

(USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEURNAVAF,

and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)