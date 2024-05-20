Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France [Image 1 of 7]

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

    ROMAGNE, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Macklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Daved E. Ludwa,
    reserve director, Logistics, Ordanance & Engineering (N4) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa,
    U.S. 6th Fleet, delivers remarks during the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery Memorial Day
    Ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval
    Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting
    American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen
    U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.
    Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S.
    European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of
    responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs
    maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8433720
    VIRIN: 240526-N-JM579-1150
    Resolution: 3901x2601
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: ROMAGNE, FR
    France
    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army
    US Navy
    WW1

