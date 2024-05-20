Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Daved E. Ludwa,

reserve director, Logistics, Ordanance & Engineering (N4) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa,

U.S. 6th Fleet, delivers remarks during the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery Memorial Day

Ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval

Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting

American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen

U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S.

European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of

responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs

maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

