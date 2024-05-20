Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) Distinguished guests receive a

wreath to lay down in front of the war memorial in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery

ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, during a wreath laying ceremony in

commemoration of Memorial Day, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-

Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American

Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and

allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S.

European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of

responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs

maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 Photo ID: 8433722 VIRIN: 240526-N-JM579-1272 Location: ROMAGNE, FR