Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France

ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) A World War 1 Medal of Honor

Recipient, Erdwin Russell Bleckley is commemorated with a wreath in the Meuse-Argonne

American Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals

from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout

Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and

legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service

of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces

in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas

of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs

maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

