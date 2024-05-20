ROMAGNE-SOUS-MONTFAUCON, France (May 26, 2024) A World War 1 Medal of Honor
Recipient, Erdwin Russell Bleckley is commemorated with a wreath in the Meuse-Argonne
American Cemetery ceremony in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals
from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout
Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and
legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service
of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces
in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas
of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs
maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8433726
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-JM579-1426
|Resolution:
|5404x3603
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|ROMAGNE, FR
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Joseph Macklin
