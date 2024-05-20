ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacquelyn Rosa, a unit movement control center clerk assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Michigan, poses for a portrait on an AMK36 wrecker during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

