Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 1 of 11]

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

    KAMUNING BEACH, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sam Seeger, an anti-tank missile gunner assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Minnesota, poses for a portrait at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8431594
    VIRIN: 240515-M-YF186-1672
    Resolution: 6619x4413
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Marines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT