U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaden Sommer, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, digs a fighting position at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8431595 VIRIN: 240515-M-YF186-1713 Resolution: 6484x4323 Size: 2.59 MB Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.