U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emilio Martinez, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, poses for a portrait during a subject matter expert exchange with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was created in color and converted to black-and-white.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8431598 VIRIN: 240518-M-YF186-1195 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.65 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.