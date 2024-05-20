ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

A Philippine Marine assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 poses for a portrait inside of a LAV-300 before a combined urban attack with U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024
Location: SAN VICENTE, PH