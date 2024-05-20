Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 9 of 11]

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, a combat videographer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kansas, swims in Imuruan Bay during a warrior’s night with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8431602
    VIRIN: 240522-M-YF186-3018
    Resolution: 3758x2684
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: Portraits on Palawan [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan
    ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Marines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT