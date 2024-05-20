ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, a combat videographer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kansas, swims in Imuruan Bay during a warrior’s night with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
