ACDC: Portraits on Palawan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Bustamante, a team leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Texas, poses for a portrait before conducting a combined urban attack with Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

