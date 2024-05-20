15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Moreno, a maintenance management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Puerto Rico, conducts partnered pistol-belt drags during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

