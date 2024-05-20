15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Ficenec, a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor and a native of California, signals the start of a shallow-water grappling match during MCMAP physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

