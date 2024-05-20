Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT [Image 3 of 10]

    15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

    CAMP PENDELTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Moreno, a maintenance management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Puerto Rico, conducts a rope climb during MCMAP physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 22:28
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    MCMAP
    PT
    shallow water training
    USMCNews

