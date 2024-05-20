15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sterling Slusher, an intelligence surveillance reconnaissance systems engineer and a native of West Virginia, executes a hold on Sgt. Glacer Looper, the Headquarters Company police sergeant and a native of Kansas, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during shallow-water grappling as part of Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

