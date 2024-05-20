15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Glacer Looper, the police sergeant of Headquarters Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kansas, conducts sit-ups during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

