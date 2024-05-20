15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit begin a run during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

