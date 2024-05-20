15th MEU Marines Conduct Shallow Water MCMAP PT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Perez, left, a Martial Arts Instructor and a native of Illinois, supervises Cpl. Eliezer Martinez, an administrative specialist a native of Alaska, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as he conducts a high wall climb during MCMAP physical training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warrior ethos studies, and physical hardening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

