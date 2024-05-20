70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

A view of a helicopter landing pad and control tower built in support of Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 24, 1986. On May 6, 1982, the U.S. and Honduras added an Annex to the May 20, 1954, treaty agreement to improve constructed facilities at aerial ports to be used for military aircraft, like Soto Cano Air Base. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)

Date Taken: 10.24.1986
Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN