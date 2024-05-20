A view of a helicopter landing pad and control tower built in support of Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 24, 1986. On May 6, 1982, the U.S. and Honduras added an Annex to the May 20, 1954, treaty agreement to improve constructed facilities at aerial ports to be used for military aircraft, like Soto Cano Air Base. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.1986
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8421833
|VIRIN:
|861024-F-ZZ000-1001
|Resolution:
|2790x1880
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
