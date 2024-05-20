Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, and U.S. Army Col. Paul Witkowski, Army Support Activity Commander, pose for a photo in front of the original control tower back in 1986 at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. Soto Cano Air Base has become a staple in Central America and a home to the DoD’s Joint Task Force-Bravo and to hundreds of Honduran military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8421827
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-IA267-1006
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|972.66 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
