    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 1 of 8]

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Paul Witkowski, Army Support Activity Commander, and Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, pose for a photo in front of U.S. Army and Honduran Air Force aircraft on the two nations' shared flightline at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. The U.S.-Honduras partnership is mutually reinforcing and beneficial in ensuring stability against aggression, building partner-nation capacity and responding side-by-side to natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8421826
    VIRIN: 240516-F-IA267-1021
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras&rsquo; partnership

    security agreement
    70th Anniversary
    U.S.-Honduras partnership

