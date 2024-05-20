U.S. Army Col. Paul Witkowski, Army Support Activity Commander, and Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, pose for a photo in front of U.S. Army and Honduran Air Force aircraft on the two nations' shared flightline at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. The U.S.-Honduras partnership is mutually reinforcing and beneficial in ensuring stability against aggression, building partner-nation capacity and responding side-by-side to natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)
|05.16.2024
|05.21.2024 18:13
|8421826
|240516-F-IA267-1021
|3984x2656
|1.29 MB
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|2
|0
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
