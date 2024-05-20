70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

U.S. Army Col. Paul Witkowski, Army Support Activity Commander, and Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, pose for a photo in front of U.S. Army and Honduran Air Force aircraft on the two nations' shared flightline at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. The U.S.-Honduras partnership is mutually reinforcing and beneficial in ensuring stability against aggression, building partner-nation capacity and responding side-by-side to natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN