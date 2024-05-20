Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 5 of 8]

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, speaks with local Honduran media about the 70-year anniversary of the U.S. and Honduras partnership at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. The U.S. military is stronger than ever through collaboration for the past 70 years with Honduras, and together this relationship will continue to build strong partnerships with other nations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8421830
    VIRIN: 240516-F-IA267-1010
    Resolution: 3233x1704
    Size: 552.19 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras&rsquo; partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security agreement
    70th Anniversary
    U.S.-Honduras partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT