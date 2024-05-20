Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Dulce Maria Vasquez Amador, Soto Cano Air Base Commander, speaks with local Honduran media about the 70-year anniversary of the U.S. and Honduras partnership at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. The U.S. military is stronger than ever through collaboration for the past 70 years with Honduras, and together this relationship will continue to build strong partnerships with other nations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8421830
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-IA267-1010
|Resolution:
|3233x1704
|Size:
|552.19 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
