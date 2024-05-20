70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

A view of the Joint Task Force-Bravo hospital at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 1, 1989. It was on this day 70 years ago — May 20, 1954, that the United States and Honduras signed a bilateral military assistance agreement at Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)

