A view of the Joint Task Force-Bravo hospital at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 1, 1989. It was on this day 70 years ago — May 20, 1954, that the United States and Honduras signed a bilateral military assistance agreement at Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.1989
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8421831
|VIRIN:
|890101-F-ZZ000-1002
|Resolution:
|2860x1930
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT