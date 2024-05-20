Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 6 of 8]

    70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.01.1989

    Photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A view of the Joint Task Force-Bravo hospital at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 1, 1989. It was on this day 70 years ago — May 20, 1954, that the United States and Honduras signed a bilateral military assistance agreement at Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.1989
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8421831
    VIRIN: 890101-F-ZZ000-1002
    Resolution: 2860x1930
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security agreement
    70th Anniversary
    U.S.-Honduras partnership

