A view of the entrance to the Air Force Village, site of the administration, personnel and exchange facilities at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Sept. 1, 1989. Soto Cano Air Base has become a staple in Central America and a home to the DoD’s Joint Task Force-Bravo and to hundreds of Honduran military members. (U.S. courtesy photo from National Archives)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1989
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8421832
|VIRIN:
|890901-F-ZZ000-1003
|Resolution:
|2830x1880
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT