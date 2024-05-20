70th Anniversary of the United States and Honduras’ partnership

Martin Chahin, a photojournalist with Joint Task Force-Bravo, shows pictures of JTF-Bravo personnel in 1999 from the base newspaper called, "The Iguana," at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 16, 2024. Soto Cano Air Base has become a staple in Central America and a home to the DoD’s Joint Task Force-Bravo and to hundreds of Honduran military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dorothy Sherwood)

