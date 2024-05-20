Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A U.S. Army Soldier and a Polish culinary specialist work together on a recipe during a recent culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland. “The result was a seamless blend of flavors and cultures, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation,” said Morgan Ridgway, the chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

