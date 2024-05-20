A Polish culinary specialist listens intently to a U.S. Army Soldier explaining details on the Army Food Program. They were taking part in a U.S. and Polish culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, that demonstrated the importance of interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:58 Photo ID: 8419640 VIRIN: 240521-A-SM279-3520 Resolution: 2967x2070 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL Hometown: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.