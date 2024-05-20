Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Polish culinary specialist listens intently to a U.S. Army Soldier explaining details on the Army Food Program. They were taking part in a U.S. and Polish culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, that demonstrated the importance of interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

