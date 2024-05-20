Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness

A U.S. Army Soldier culinary specialist works with Polish food service specialists and cooks in the kitchen at a recent culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, laying the groundwork for sustained collaboration in the culinary domain while fostering friendships and strengthening bonds between nations. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL