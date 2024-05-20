A U.S. Army Soldier culinary specialist works with Polish food service specialists and cooks in the kitchen at a recent culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, laying the groundwork for sustained collaboration in the culinary domain while fostering friendships and strengthening bonds between nations. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 06:58
|Photo ID:
|8419641
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-SM279-1497
|Resolution:
|2535x1873
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Hometown:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness
