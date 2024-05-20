Polish and U.S. Army food service and culinary specialists work together in the kitchen at a culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, recently that helped demonstrate international collaboration and interoperability while showcasing the culinary expertise of both nations and the Army Food Program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 06:58
Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
Hometown:
|POZNAN, PL
Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness
