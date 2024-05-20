Polish and U.S. Army food service and culinary specialists work together in the kitchen at a culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, recently that helped demonstrate international collaboration and interoperability while showcasing the culinary expertise of both nations and the Army Food Program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:58 Photo ID: 8419637 VIRIN: 240521-A-SM279-1445 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 375.12 KB Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL Hometown: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.